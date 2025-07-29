Expand / Collapse search
U.S.

Dangerous trail leaves hikers stranded overnight on Maine's highest mountain

Rescue comes just weeks after two fatalities were reported on the same 5,000-foot mountain

Four hikers were rescued on Friday in Maine on Maine's tallest mountain, according to officials.

Baxter State Park officials in Maine said the two groups of hikers got stranded on Thursday night after dark while on Knife Edge trail on Mount Katahdin, which reaches a maximum height of over 5,000 ft.

One of the hikers was a email in her 30's and had an "unstable knee injury," but the three other hikers weren't injured.

"This incident started Thursday night after dark and appears to involve two different hiking parties that became stranded on the Knife Edge. One of the hikers, a female who is in her 30’s, has sustained an unstable knee injury. The other three hikers are not injured," the state park wrote.

FIVE HELICOPTERS NEEDED TO SAVE INJURED SOLO CLIMBER ON CALIFORNIA'S SECOND-HIGHEST PEAK

Mount Katahdin as seen from lake.

Mount Katahdin looms in the background as children play on a raft at New England Outdoor Center, situated on Millinocket Lake. (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Park rangers provided the hikers with food and other supplies on Friday morning while waiting for a Maine Forest Service helicopter to make the rescue. 

The Maine Forest Service helicopter made several attempts to rescue the hikers, but low clouds blocked them, according to News Center Maine. A Blackhawk helicopter crew eventually rescued the hikers.

By late Friday afternoon, all hikers were rescued.

HIKER’S WILDERNESS ADVENTURE ENDS IN TRAGEDY AT POPULAR PARK DESTINATION

Appalachian Trail sign

A sign post directs hikers on the Hunt Trail, a section of the Appalachian Trail and a popular route to Baxter Peak on Mt. Katahdin.  (Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

Two people were found dead while hiking on Mount Katahdin in early June. 

Mount Katahdin

Baxter State Park said four hikers were rescued on June 25. (Baxter State Park)

Tim Keiderling, 58, and his daughter, Esther, 28, were found dead after the two went on a hiking trip.