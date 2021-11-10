Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Dangerous prisoner, wearing a single handcuff, escapes at Milwaukee airport

Robert Johnson was being transported from Texas to Wisconsin by a private security firm

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
A prisoner wearing a single handcuff and a belt restraint escaped custody Tuesday night at a Milwaukee airport, authorities said.

Robert Johnson Jr., 39, was being transported from Laredo, Texas, to Rock County, Wisconsin, by  U.S. Corrections, a private correctional contractor, according to a press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff.

Robert Johnson Jr. escaped custody Nov. 9 at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Johnson, of Rockford, Illinois, allegedly gave his handlers the slip at about 9:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport while wearing a single handcuff and a "RIPP" belt restraint, officials said.

TEXAS PRISON INMATES ESCAPE ON FOURTH OF JULY

The circumstances of his escape were not publicly disclosed. Johnson, who has an extensive criminal record, is charged with burglary and aggravated assault.

Robert Johnson Jr. was wearing a single handcuff when he absconded, officials said.

Johnson was wearing a black jacket, a white T-shirt and ripped blue pants when he absconded. He has a tattoo of a star under his left eye.

Officials said anyone who runs into Johnson should use "extreme caution" and contact 911 immediately.

U.S. Corrections did not respond to a request for comment.

