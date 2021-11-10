Dangerous prisoner, wearing a single handcuff, escapes at Milwaukee airport

A prisoner wearing a single handcuff and a belt restraint escaped custody Tuesday night at a Milwaukee airport, authorities said.

Robert Johnson Jr., 39, was being transported from Laredo, Texas, to Rock County, Wisconsin, by U.S. Corrections, a private correctional contractor, according to a press release from the Milwaukee County Sheriff.

Johnson, of Rockford, Illinois, allegedly gave his handlers the slip at about 9:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport while wearing a single handcuff and a "RIPP" belt restraint, officials said.

The circumstances of his escape were not publicly disclosed. Johnson, who has an extensive criminal record, is charged with burglary and aggravated assault.

Johnson was wearing a black jacket, a white T-shirt and ripped blue pants when he absconded. He has a tattoo of a star under his left eye.

Officials said anyone who runs into Johnson should use "extreme caution" and contact 911 immediately.

U.S. Corrections did not respond to a request for comment.