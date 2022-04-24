Expand / Collapse search
Dallas-Fort Worth
Published

Dallas woman all smiles after being arrested for allegedly leading police on a car chase

She also had a warrant out for her arrest on drug charges, according to jail records

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Dallas woman with a warrant out for her arrest who allegedly led deputies on a car chase shortly after midnight on Saturday was eventually apprehended in an apartment complex. 

Marlene Choates, 26, was booked into the Suzanne Lee Kays Detention Facility and charged with evading arrest in a vehicle, according to jail records. 

Marlene Choates, 26, was charged with  (Dallas County Sheriff's Department)

She is also facing a charge for the manufacture and intent to deliver of a controlled substance between one and four grams in Rockwall County, which is just east of Dallas. 

A deputy tried to pull Choates over after he spotted her vehicle with the rear license plate light out, but she refused to stop, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department. 

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said that Choates got out of her car and ran on foot into the Volara Apartment Complex. 

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department said that Choates got out of her car and ran on foot into the Volara Apartment Complex.  (Google Maps)

Choates eventually got out of her car and ran on foot into the Volara Apartments parking lot, where police caught up with her and arrested her, the sheriff's office said. 

Her total bond was set at $110,000. An attorney for Choates was not listed in jail records. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

