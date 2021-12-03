Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Police and Law Enforcement
Published

Texas police officer, suspect killed in shootout

The officer's death came amid newly released figures by the National Fraternal Order of Police that said 314 police officers have been shot in the line of duty in 2021, as of Wednesday

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 3 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 3

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Dallas-area police officer and a suspect were both killed Friday after exchanging gunfire, authorities said. 

The shooting occurred around 1:40 p.m. in Mesquite, Texas, amid reports of an unspecified disturbance outside an Albertson's grocery store. A male suspect displayed a gun and a shootout with the officer, a 21-year veteran of the police force, followed, Mesquite Police Chief David Gill told reporters outside the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

SUPERINTENDENT SAYS ETHAN CRUMBLEY CALLED TO OFFICE BUT ‘NO DISCIPLINE WAS WARRANTED’  

Investigators gather at the area where a Mesquite, Texas police officer and a suspect were killed Friday after exchanging gunfire, authorities said. 

Investigators gather at the area where a Mesquite, Texas police officer and a suspect were killed Friday after exchanging gunfire, authorities said.  (KDFW)

The unidentified officer was struck twice and the suspect was hit once. They were both taken to the hospital where they were listed in critical condition before they later died. 

"This was a senseless act of violence that ripped a loving father and husband from his family," a visibly emotional Gill said "He was a good man, a good friend and a good officer."

The identities of the officer and suspect have not been released. 

Dallas police Chief Edgardo Garcia offered his condolences via Twitter. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Praying and mourning alongside our brothers and sisters from @MesquitePD_TX their fallen hero and his family. The @DallasPD also wears your patch today, and for as long as you need our assistance," he wrote. 

The officer's death came amid newly released figures by the National Fraternal Order of Police that said 314 police officers have been shot in the line of duty in 2021, killing 58, as of Wednesday.

Some cities reconsider police budget despite crime surge across the nation Video

"We are on pace this year to see the highest number of officers shot in the line of duty in one year ever recorded," FOP president Patrick Yoes said in a statement released this week. 

Your Money