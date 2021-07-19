Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas house explosion injures multiple people, officials say

Investigators have not determined a cause for the blast

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A house explosion in a Dallas suburb injured at least three people, authorities said Monday. 

Plano Fire-Rescue responded to the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive following the blast around 4:45 p.m., a department spokeswoman told Fox News. Three people were taken to hospitals but the extent of their injuries was not disclosed. 

Images posted online showed debris scattered all over a residential neighborhood and what appeared to be a home completely destroyed. 

"It’s gone," a police officer told KTVT-TV

A home reportedly exploded in a Dallas suburb Monday afternoon. 

A home reportedly exploded in a Dallas suburb Monday afternoon.  (Courtesy of Abigail Bostrom)

Investigators have not determined a cause for the explosion, officials said. 

"All of the sudden I heard what I thought was my sliding glass door breaking," neighbor Caroline Klobas told the news outlet. "And I just noticed two picture frames on the wall fall down and the sound and that didn’t match up. When my husband pulled into our garage, the roof had caved in."

Debris is littered all over a residential street in the Dallas suburb of Plano after a reported explosion Monday. 

Debris is littered all over a residential street in the Dallas suburb of Plano after a reported explosion Monday.  (Courtesy of Abigail Bostrom)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The home was leveled and at least five people were inside at the time of the blast, Steve Stoler, a spokesman for the city, told Fox News. Homes on both sides of the house where the explosions occurred were also damaged, he said. 

Fox News has reached out to the Plano police department.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Your Money