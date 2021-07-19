Texas house explosion injures multiple people, officials say

A house explosion in a Dallas suburb injured at least three people, authorities said Monday.

Plano Fire-Rescue responded to the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive following the blast around 4:45 p.m., a department spokeswoman told Fox News. Three people were taken to hospitals but the extent of their injuries was not disclosed.

Images posted online showed debris scattered all over a residential neighborhood and what appeared to be a home completely destroyed.

"It’s gone," a police officer told KTVT-TV.

Investigators have not determined a cause for the explosion, officials said.

"All of the sudden I heard what I thought was my sliding glass door breaking," neighbor Caroline Klobas told the news outlet. "And I just noticed two picture frames on the wall fall down and the sound and that didn’t match up. When my husband pulled into our garage, the roof had caved in."

The home was leveled and at least five people were inside at the time of the blast, Steve Stoler, a spokesman for the city, told Fox News. Homes on both sides of the house where the explosions occurred were also damaged, he said.

Fox News has reached out to the Plano police department.

Check back for more on this developing story.