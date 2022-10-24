Dallas hospital shooting suspect has lengthy criminal history: police

The 30-year-old man charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of two Dallas hospital employees was on parole and had been given permission to be at the medical facility for the birth of a child, a Texas prison official said Sunday.

Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez has a lengthy criminal history that FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth looked into. He had an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

Hernandez was granted leave to be with his "significant other" at Methodist Dallas Medical Center during her delivery Saturday, according to Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokeswoman Amanda Hernandez. She said he had been sentenced to prison for aggravated robbery and was released on parole last October but did not provide additional details on the circumstances of the shooting.

Hernandez and a female suspect attacked a woman who was returning home from work, according to a 2015 indictment obtained by FOX 4. The victim had her hands taped together and tape put over her eyes while Hernandez took her phone, car, and $3,000 in cash from a school fundraiser. The victim sustained a broken nose and a fractured eye.

Hernandez pleaded guilty in May 2015 and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Hernandez also has past criminal violations for robbery, possession, theft, burglary, assault of a public servant and more in Dallas County alone.

Authorities have said Hernandez opened fire at the hospital around 11 a.m. Saturday and killed two staff members before being shot and injured by a hospital police officer. The victims have not been publicly identified, and it’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Hernandez was taken to another hospital for treatment, hospital officials said Saturday. He was not listed Sunday in Dallas County jail records, and it was not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer.

The Texas prison system’s Office of Inspector General is working with police to investigate the shooting, Amanda Hernandez said. Dallas police and a hospital spokesman declined Sunday to provide additional information on the shooting.

