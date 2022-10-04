Expand / Collapse search
Dallas-Fort Worth
Published

Dallas 7-Eleven robbery: Thieves fire shots at clerk, rip ATM out of store with truck

The suspects allegedly smashed the front window of the 7-Eleven and pulled the ATM through it

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
The Dallas Police Department is searching for multiple suspects accused of firing a gun at a 7-Eleven clerk and ripping an ATM out of the store using a pickup truck in the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

The incident happened near Dallas' Oak Lawn neighborhood around 4:30 a.m.

The suspects smashed the front window of the 7-Eleven and hooked the ATM up to a pickup truck, then pulled the machine into the parking lot, WFAA reports. 

FILE PHOTO: A Dallas Police Department vehicle patrols an area in Dallas, Texas. (Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

No one was wounded, but the suspects fired multiple shots at the clerk during the robbery, according to the local news outlet. 

The ATM was located by police smashed into several pieces. The suspects fled in an unknown direction and no arrests have been made, a spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said. 

