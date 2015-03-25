Daley nephew appears before new judge in his trial on involuntary manslaughter charges

A nephew of former Chicago Mayor Richard Daley has made his first appearance before a new judge on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Maureen McIntyre of McHenry County presided over Friday's hearing. She was selected after the Illinois Supreme Court ruled the case should be heard by a judge outside Cook County, where Daley was so influential for many years.

Daley's nephew, Richard Vanecko, is charged in the 2004 death of David Koschman, who died days after he fell and struck his head during a fight with Vanecko outside a Chicago bar. Vanecko pleaded not guilty in December.

Friday's hearing was taken up largely by a discussion about evidence.

Judge McIntyre also emphasized that she does not know anyone involved in the case and neither does her family.