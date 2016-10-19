Daily Deals: 5 Gadgets to Upgrade Your Business

Entrepreneur has affiliate partnership with TechBargains so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Dell Inspiron 3650 Intel Core i7 Quad-Core Desktop with 16GB RAM for $579 (Orig. 949)

Use Code: code: DELLBIZ579. When your small business needs a powerful workhorse desktop for multimedia, encoding or other intensive processes, this desktop will be your PC of choice. It's an incredible price at less than $600 for one of Intel's higher-end powerful processors, a full 16GB of RAM for all your applications and a large 2TB hard drive for storage. It even includes Windows Pro for extra security and backup features. This is great for your small business and your home as well as it's be designed to take up much less space and be sleeker than conventional desktops. This is one of Dell's most popular and best selling deals at this price.

AmazonBasics 12-Sheet High-Security Micro-Cut Paper Shredder $99.99

Protect your financials, sensitive business information and more with this shredder. While you cannot shred a 300-sheet document, you can destroy up to 12 sheets of paper at a time with a security level of P-4 security. This shreds paper down to 4mm by 12mm, which is very difficult to put back together or to decipher much information from without spending a ton of time. For a small business or even a very enthusiastic home shredder, this is a great machine as micro shredders cost a premium over their strip shredding counterparts.

60" Samsung 4K HDTV with HDR + $250 Dell Gift Card for $899.99

If you need a huge TV for a lobby or a conference room then this 60" is a fantastic choice. It is huge and has the resolution you need for your presentations and is excellent at displaying sharp graphics and images. Better yet, if you can connect it to an HDR-capable machine then the colors will pop. The bonus $250 Dell gift card can be used on anything from PS4 and Xboxes, monitors and computers for your business and more. You are effectively spending only $650 for a huge 2016 Samsung TV with the latest tech.

Dell Latitude 14 7000 Intel Core i5-5200U 14" 1080p Touch Laptop (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 3yr Warranty) $799

Use code: SAVE$150. This highly rated business-class laptop is PCMag's Editors choice. It features a full HD Gorilla Glass touchscreen display and weighs a mere 3.5lbs. Your back will thank you when you carry it when you travel or from meeting to meeting. It has an excellent 3-year warranty, is military spec-rated for durability and ruggedness, and has a snappy 256GB solid state drive so you don't have to sit around waiting for reboots or applications to launch. At this price you cannot get a better business class laptop.

Anker RoboVac 10 Self-Docking Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $199.99

If you need to keep your small office clean and presentable we recommend this very inexpensive robot cleaner from Anker. It is about $100 to $150 less than competing brands and has all the same functionality. In fact some reviews even say it navigates better than a Roomba.

