'Daddy uh-oh': Man gets probation for accidental bomb blast

A Massachusetts man whose 2-year-old son said to police "Big boom, Daddy uh-oh" after his father accidentally detonated a homemade bomb has been sentenced to two years of probation.

Joseph Capitanio was sentenced earlier this week for what his lawyer described as "one of the dumbest things he's done."

The 33-year-old Capitanio pleaded guilty in October to possession of an infernal machine and other offenses.

Authorities say Capitanio tried to build the explosive in March by packing a carbon dioxide canister with gunpowder, but accidently ignited it when he tried to seal it with a blowtorch.

The Berkshire Eagle (http://bit.ly/1Qj9ik0 ) reports that Capitanio's son was in another room in their Pittsfield home when the blast went off. The boy wasn't harmed, but Capitanio was injured by shrapnel.

His lawyer says Capitanio didn't intend any harm.

