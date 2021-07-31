Dad restrained as he confronts suspect in fatal shooting daughter in movie theater: 'Look at me!'

The father of an 18-year-old woman who was killed in a movie theater shooting in California confronted the accused shooter during a court appearance.

"Look at me. Look at me!" yelled Dave Goodrich at 20-year-old Joseph Jimenez at the Riverside Hall of Justice on Friday.

"That was my daughter," he continued, as he began tearing up. Several people had to hold the grieving father back at one point during the confrontation, Fox 11 reported.

CALIFORNIA MOVIE THEATER SHOOTING DURING 'FOREVER PURGE' LEAVES 1 DEAD, 1 WOUNDED, POLICE SAY

Jimenez was arrested on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery on Tuesday after the fatal shooting during a screening of "The Forever Purge" at The Crossings Mall Monday evening in Corona.

Rylee Goodrich was in the theater on a first date with social media influencer 19-year-old Anthony Barajas. She died on the scene, while Barajas was taken to a hospital and is on life support.

The couple was found by theater workers cleaning up after the 9:35 p.m. showing of the horror movie.

"She's my baby, my first born," said Danielle Goodrich, Rylee Goodrich’s mother . "And, she got ripped away doing something so innocent, and it breaks my heart.

"Poor Anthony. They were just starting their relationship. He's a beautiful boy, and my heart goes out to his family," she added.

Jimenez was charged with murder and attempted murder on Friday and is eligible for the death penalty if convicted. His arraignment was delayed until Aug. 5.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police said there was a robbery during the shooting, but added they do not believe it was the motive for the attack.