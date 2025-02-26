Expand / Collapse search
New York

Crucial Hamptons bridge closes indefinitely ahead of spring season

Ponquogue Bridge connects Hampton Bays to beach, officials working to determine possible reopening

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
The Ponquogue Bridge that connects Hampton Bays to Ponquogue Beach in New York is closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic in both directions due to deteriorating concrete, according to local media.

The bridge first closed on Feb. 21, an emergency alert from the Town of Southampton said, following a "routine inspection" of the bridge by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) the day prior. 

Inspectors from NYSDOT returned to the bridge on Monday for examination and to "obtain additional data to be analyzed by the engineers," a Town of Southampton Facebook post said.

The town says it is "awaiting more information from the County as to path forward and any reopening plans." 

Ponquogue Bridge Google Maps

Google Maps shows the  Ponquogue Bridge that connects Hampton Bays and Ponquogue Beach. (Google Maps)

Ponquogue Bridge in Hamptons Bay, NY

Ponquogue Bridge over the Shinnecock Bay on the evening of August 24, 2021 in Hampton Bays, New York.  (Thomas A. Ferrara/Newsday RM)

People living in the area and visitors are encouraged to sign up for alerts from the town's Notify Me messaging system for bridge updates.  

One alternate route is to the west of the Ponquogue Bridge in Quogue, News 12 Long Island reports. 

Hamptons summer

A cove sits empty at the end of the day July 22, 2001 in Southampton, NY. The Hamptons, located at the east end of New York''s Long Island, is a traditional summer escape for New Yorkers.  (Spencer Platt)

Ponquogue Beach "is one of the most popular beaches in the Hamptons with over 106,000 visitors each summer season," the town's website states. Its beach pavilion, which was built in the late 1960s, underwent a $3.35 million renovation that began in November 2018, and the pavilion reopened to the public in May 2019. 

Local businesses and fishermen have told local media they worry an extended bridge closure will cause them to miss out on business as the busy season approaches. 