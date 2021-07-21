Pro-CRT group promoted by Biden admin locks Twitter account following Fox News report

A pro-critical race theory group protected its Twitter account Wednesday after Fox News revealed that the Biden administration promoted the radical organization.

The Department of Education linked to the Abolitionist Teaching Network in a handbook intended to help public schools reopen and use funding provided through the American Rescue Plan, Fox News reported Wednesday. The group’s materials, including a guide the department linked to, pushes rhetoric in line with critical race theory.

"Abolitionist Teachers" should "[b]uild a school culture that engages in healing and advocacy. This requires a commitment to learning from students, families, and educators who disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression," the Abolitionist Teaching Network states in its guide.

It also notes that social and emotional learning "can be a covert form of policing used to punish, criminalize, and control Black, Brown, and Indigenous children." It states that the standards for such learning are "are rooted in Eurocentric norms" and don't "empower, love, affirm, or free" those children.

Abolitionist Teaching Network co-founder and board chair Bettina Love said during a webinar: "I want us to be feared."

The network set its Twitter account to private following Fox News’ report, meaning users must request permission in order to follow it and see its tweets. The group did not return a request for comment.

"When you put race in the front, middle or in between anything, people get fearful," said one tweet from the Abolitionist Teaching Network’s account, which had more than 17,000 followers as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday. "Many of these districts don’t have diversity. They don’t have any idea what equity is, and they don’t have any inclusion."

"White supremacy power doesn’t go away, it shifts, and it evolves," said another tweet, this time quoting a teacher.

A Department of Education spokesperson told Fox News hours after its first story was published: "The Department does not endorse the recommendations of this group, nor do they reflect our policy positions. It was an error in a lengthy document to include this citation."

Fox News reached out to the department repeatedly prior to publication. The statement ignores numerous questions asked, such as why the link to the Abolitionist Teaching Network was included in its handbook.