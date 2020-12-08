Critical fire danger continues for Southern California

It's another day of critical fire danger for southern California with strong winds, dry conditions and warm temperatures fueling the conditions for spreading and starting wildfires.

“#CriticalFireWeather is expected across California,” tweeted Cal Fire on Monday. “Exercise extreme caution when outdoors to help prevent the sparks that cause wildfires. Limit your use of any outdoor equipment and ensure your vehicle has no dragging parts.”

The rest of the country is very quiet. The Northwest will remain active with several systems moving in with heavy rain and mountain snow and the Southwest will also get some much-needed rain later this week.

In terms of temperatures, it will be a very mild day for many across the West and the Central Plains. The eastern third of the country is still chilly, but things will start to warm up to more seasonal temperatures starting Wednesday.

