Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

US

Crash on Florida spring break trip kills star high school athlete, 2 friends

Massachusetts students Jimmy McIntosh, Hannah Wasserman, Maisey O’Donnell die after crash in Panama City Beach

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
Published
close
Former FBI agent applauds Miami Beach for '180' on spring break Video

Former FBI agent applauds Miami Beach for '180' on spring break

Former FBI special agent and Miami resident Nicole Parker shares her perspective on the South Florida city’s efforts to "break up" with spring break.

A spring break car crash near a popular Florida tourist destination left three Massachusetts high school seniors dead and one critically injured on Monday. 

Concord-Carlisle High School seniors Jimmy McIntosh and Hannah Wasserman died Monday night after their SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer in Panama City Beach, Florida, according to Boston25. A third student, Maisey O’Donnell, also a senior and a state champion diver, died on Tuesday from injuries sustained in the crash.

A fourth student is in critical condition.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the crash took place on Highway 98 in Inlet Beach, part of Walton County. The four students were in an SUV when it crashed into a tractor-trailer that was executing a U-turn at 9:28 p.m.

Maisey O'Donnell died tragically in a car accident in Panama City Beach, Florida while on spring break.

Maisey O'Donnell was killed along with two classmates after a car crash on Monday night while on spring break in Panama City, Fla. (@maiseyodonnell_)

FLORIDA SPRING BREAK DESTINATION TOWN DONE WITH COLLEGE CROWDS: ‘THAT TIME IS OVER’

Two people in the tractor-trailer were not injured, according to FHP, which is investigating. 

"We are very appreciative of the outpouring of love during what is absolutely heartbreaking," Concord-Carlisle Regional School District Superintendent Laurie Hunter said in a statement. "We also appreciate the wish to feel purposeful and not helpless. We are all devastated beyond what we can understand today. I know that the difficult days ahead will be ones we face together.

"Maisey is in the organ donation program as her family hopes that it will give meaning to these meaningless tragedies."

Concord-Carlisle high school, concord massaschusetts

Concord-Carlisle High School in Massachusetts (Concord-Carlisle High School)

MIAMI BEACH SPRING BREAK CRACKDOWN SENDS PARTIERS PACKING TO OTHER BEACH TOWNS

O'Donnell was a two-time state championship diver with plans to attend Williams College in Massachusetts next fall.

"I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to the admissions process at Williams College!" she said in a September Instagram post. "Thank you so much to my family, friends, and coaches who helped me get to this point."

maisey o'donnell committed to Williams College as a diver

Maisey O'Donnell had committed to Williams College to be part of the school's diving team. (Instagram @maiseyodonnell_)

According to a diving recruiting profile, O'Donnell won MVP, 1st Team All-State, 1st Team All-Area, 1st Team All-Region, 1st Team All-County and 1st Team All-Conference in 2023. 

The Florida Highway Patrol offered its condolences in a statement provided to Fox News Digital on Wednesday. 

Florida Highway Patrol crash scene photo of an SUV carrying four high school students, three of whom died in the accident.

This view shows the wrecked SUV that was occupied by four Massachusetts high school seniors, including Maisey O'Donnell, Hannah Wasserman and Jimmy McIntosh, who died in the crash. (Florida Highway Patrol)

"We recognize this is a very tough time for all that are involved, from the families to the fellow students and the entire community," the statement said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The members of the Florida Highway Patrol, being moms, dads, and grandparents themselves, are struggling with the tragedy of such young lives being involved, it’s what drives us to do our job with attentiveness and respect. Our hearts are with the families and community as they struggle to cope."

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025 after four years as a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.