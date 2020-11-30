Expand / Collapse search
Couple uses deposit from canceled wedding to feed hundreds on Thanksgiving

After canceling their original plans because of COVID-19, Emily Bugg, 33, and Billy Lewis, 34, married on Oct. 1st

An Illinois couple used their money saved for a catered reception for their wedding to feed the needy for Thanksgiving.

After cancelling their original plans because of COVID-19, Emily Bugg, 33, and Billy Lewis, 34, married on Oct. 1st in Chicago.

The newlyweds bought 200 Thanksgiving dinners for clients of Thresholds, a nonprofit mental health provider for people with serious mental illnesses and substance abuse issues.

The dinners were catered by Big Delicious Planet who shared the news on Instagram: “As this pandemic has dragged on and restrictions on gathering sizes have been mandated, we’re getting second postponements and a few cancellations. Emily & Billy, one of our couples whose wedding we were to cater in October, told Grace Hamilton, BDP’s Director of Weddings & Events, they wanted to cancel their wedding, but asked if they could repurpose their wedding deposit to meals for a non-profit. We thought it was such a nice idea, and agreed to make Thanksgiving meals for @thresholdschicago.”

The meals included turkey, vegetables and mashed potatoes.

"In the grand scheme of things, canceling a big wedding isn't the worst thing that could happen," Bugg told Good Morning America. "We're happy to be married, and we're so happy that we could help Thresholds' clients feel the connection of a Thanksgiving meal as a result of the wedding cancellation."

