Couple suspected in series of armed robberies in Philadelphia arrested, charged: DA

The couple believed to be involved in a series of robberies and a non-fatal shooting that all occurred around Philadelphia between August and September have been arrested and charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said that Maurice Allen and Christina Kolenda were arrested in October for their involvement in a robbery that occurred in September.

According to the DA, Allen and Kolenda were involved in two robberies at two different nail salons that occurred within three hours of each other on Saturday, September 23.

According to the DA, they were also involved in the following incidents:

August 11, 2023: The DA connected Allen to an incident where a pregnant woman was held at gunpoint on the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street, due to anonymous tips.

August 21, 2023: Two individuals robbed an ice cream shop on the 5400 block of Ridge Avenue in Roxborough holding two employees at gunpoint. Kolenda’s getaway vehicle was used to escape.

August 28, 2023: Two men robbed Dunkin’ on the 5000 block of Rising Avenue holding a cashier at gunpoint and the same getaway vehicle was used afterward

Detectives said they were able to connect the pair to the crimes by using surveillance cameras, high technology to connect the license plate of the getaway vehicle to Kolenda and telephone forensics.

The DA said that Kolenda and Allen will be charged with five counts each of robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

Officials said that the two are still in custody while the investigation continues.

