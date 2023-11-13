Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Couple suspected in series of armed robberies in Philadelphia arrested, charged: DA

Couple involved in series of crimes across Philadelphia arrested and charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Stepheny Price
The couple believed to be involved in a series of robberies and a non-fatal shooting that all occurred around Philadelphia between August and September have been arrested and charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said that Maurice Allen and Christina Kolenda were arrested in October for their involvement in a robbery that occurred in September.

According to the DA, Allen and Kolenda were involved in two robberies at two different nail salons that occurred within three hours of each other on Saturday, September 23. 

According to the DA, they were also involved in the following incidents:  

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner gives an update on arrests involving looting that took place last week at several stores. (Philadelphia DA's Office Facebook Video)

  • August 11, 2023: The DA connected Allen to an incident where a pregnant woman was held at gunpoint on the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street, due to anonymous tips.
  • August 21, 2023: Two individuals robbed an ice cream shop on the 5400 block of Ridge Avenue in Roxborough holding two employees at gunpoint. Kolenda’s getaway vehicle was used to escape.
  • August 28, 2023: Two men robbed Dunkin’ on the 5000 block of Rising Avenue holding a cashier at gunpoint and the same getaway vehicle was used afterward

Detectives said they were able to connect the pair to the crimes by using surveillance cameras, high technology to connect the license plate of the getaway vehicle to Kolenda and telephone forensics.

Philadelphia District Attorney's Office

DA Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announce the arrest and charging of a couple for their roles in a series of armed robberies that have occurred in various locations across the city since August. (Google Maps)

The DA said that Kolenda and Allen will be charged with five counts each of robbery, conspiracy, aggravated assault, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, and recklessly endangering another person.

Officials said that the two are still in custody while the investigation continues.

