Suspected thief tries to rob Philadelphia convenience store with deadly result

An armed Philadelphia convenience store owner turned the tables on a masked and armed suspect who allegedly tried to rob the establishment.

Philadelphia police say that a 28-year-old man wearing a face mask and gloves entered the Happy Day Food Market & Deli on the 1300 block of South 58th Street just after 10:30 pm on Wednesday, according to Fox 29. The suspect allegedly ducked behind the cash register and began taking money while pointing a gun at employees, CBS News reported.

An employee of the store, described as a man in his early 20s, pulled out his own firearm and fired multiple shots at the suspect. The gunfire struck the 28-year-old suspect in the torso and chest, according to CBS News.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:45 p.m. that night, police said.

The employee reportedly obtained firearms training and a license following a previous robbery at the convenience store, Fox 29 reported.

"You can clearly see that there's money on the scene and you can clearly see that at least one of the 28-year-old's pockets is stuffed with money," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, CBS News reported. "We believe that was the money that he was taking from the cash register during the robbery when he was shot by the store employee."

At least one customer and two other employees were inside at the time of the alleged attempted robbery.

The employee is reportedly cooperating with police. Police recovered both the suspect's gun and the firearm allegedly wielded by the suspect.

No charges have been filed and police said it appears to be a case of self-defense.