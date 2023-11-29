Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Correctional worker arrested after street-racing crash that injured Corvette driver, ripped car apart

Jacob Carmack, 23, arrested on felony charges after fleeing scene of street-race accident

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
A Florida man who left the scene of an accident following a street race that ended with the crash of a Chevrolet Corvette that burst apart and ejected its driver earlier this month has been arrested, authorities said Wednesday.

Jacob Steven Michael Carmack, 23, of Ocala, was identified as the driver of a Ford Mustang involved in the street-racing incident on Nov. 18 in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. FOX35 Orlando reported that Carmack is employed as a correctional officer with CoreCivic in Citrus County.

The silver Mustang and white Corvette were street racing around 8:30 a.m. on State Highway 200 when the Corvette struck a Toyota Prius, careened off the road and slammed into a power pole and tree. First responders arrived to find the Corvette ripped "in pieces," Marion County Fire Rescue said at the time.

The driver was reportedly ejected 154 feet from the wreck. FHP identified the driver as a 38-year-old male from Ocala, and said he was seriously injured. No update on his condition was provided.

Jacob Carmack mugshot

Jacob Carmack, 23, is facing felony charges of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury to another and failing to remain at the scene of a crash with injuries. He is also charged with racing on highways, a misdemeanor. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Carmack had stopped briefly, concealing his car in the parking lot of a local business, to check on the injured driver before fleeing, according to authorities. 

    The Chevrolet Corvette was ripped into multiple pieces when first responders arrived. (Florida Highway Patrol)

    The driver of the Corvette, a 38-year-old man, was ejected and suffered serious injuries. (Florida Highway Patrol)

Witnesses took photos of the suspected driver at the scene and shared them with law enforcement.

FHP investigators released images of the Ford Mustang driver to the public in hopes of identifying him. (Florida Highway Patrol)

After troopers identified Carmack, he was arrested and booked into Marion County Jail on charges of reckless driving resulting in serious bodily injury to another, failing to remain at the scene of a crash with injuries, and racing on highways.

    The white Corvette struck a power pole and broke apart in Marion County, Florida, on Nov. 18. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

    The impact of the crash split apart the Corvette at the intersection of State Highway 200 and SW 80th Street. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

    The Corvette driver was declared a "Trauma Alert" and rushed to a hospital. No update on the driver's condition was immediately available. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

    Troopers said street racing played a role in the crash. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

    Firefighters said they found the Corvette "in pieces," with power lines hanging "very low." (Marion County Fire Rescue)

FHP said the investigation remains ongoing.