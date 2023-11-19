Expand / Collapse search
Florida driver injured after Corvette smashed to ‘pieces’ during suspected street race crash, officials say

White Corvette crashed through power pole in Marion County, Florida

A Corvette crashed and burst apart in Florida on Saturday morning during a suspected street race that seriously injured the driver, according to authorities and a local report.

Fire personnel responded just before 8:30 a.m. to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 200 and SW 80th Street and found the white Corvette smashed "in pieces," Marion County Fire Rescue said.

The car had careened off the road and clipped a power pole before breaking apart, according to witness reports. Fire officials said that downed power lines temporarily closed the highway.

The driver of the Corvette was declared a "Trauma Alert" and rushed to a local hospital. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

close up of Crovette wreck

The white Corvette struck a power pole and broke apart in Marion County, Florida, on Saturday morning. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

Florida Highway Patrol said the cause of the crash is suspected to be street racing, the Ocala Star Banner reported.

Corvette in pieces

The impact of the crash split apart the Corvette at the intersection of State Highway 200 and SW 80th Street. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

The Corvette and a silver Ford Mustang were believed to have been racing westbound on the highway when the Mustang cut off the Corvette, causing the Corvette to swerve and strike another car, troopers told the newspaper.

Corvette in pieces

The Corvette driver was declared a "Trauma Alert" and rushed to a hospital. No update on the driver's condition was immediately available. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

After striking the other car, troopers said the Corvette smashed through the power pole and hit a tree. The Corvette was ripped into at least four major pieces and the driver was ejected 154 feet from the wreck.

Corvette debris strewn across lawn

Firefighters arrived at the scene and said they found the Corvette "in pieces" and power lines hanging "very low." (Marion County Fire Rescue)

No update on the Corvette driver’s injuries was immediately available.

Corvette debris strewn across lawn

Troopers said that street racing is suspected of playing a role in the crash. (Marion County Fire Rescue)

Troopers have asked the public for help in identifying the driver of the Ford Mustang in connection with the crash.

The Mustang driver was described as a White male with a neatly kept beard and two tattoos on his right forearm. He is believed to stand between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall and weigh between 225 and 250 pounds.