Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota

Small plane strikes car on Minnesota road, injuring 2

Injuries sustained by Minneapolis-area driver, pilot are reportedly minor

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The pilot of a small airplane and a car's driver both escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after the plane crashed into the car in suburban Minneapolis.

$242M UPGRADE PLANNED FOR MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

The accident happened just after 10:30 a.m. on a county road in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. Police said it appeared that the plane was approaching Crystal Airport when it experienced a mechanical problem and lost power. The pilot tried to make an emergency landing on the county road, striking power lines before reaching the ground and colliding with the car.

St Paul, Minneapolis, Rochester crime

Two people sustained minor injuries when a small plane struck a vehicle on a Twin Cities-area roadway. (Fox News)

The 23-year-old pilot was alone in the single-engine plane and was treated at the scene for minor injuries, police said. The 32-year-old man driving on the roadway was alone in his vehicle and was taken to a hospital with what police described as minor injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Federal Aviation Administration will conduct the initial investigation.