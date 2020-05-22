Coronavirus pandemic prevents veterans from receiving final military funeral honors

BUSHNELL, Fla. -- Memorial Day weekend is a special time of year at Florida National Cemetery. Rows of American flags beautifully line the roadways, the spring sun glistens off the faces of the headstones, and the soft sound of bells tolling can be heard echoing throughout the grounds.

But for Michael Chance, this Memorial Day weekend is very different. It’s the first without his father, Owin.

“He was my rock,” Chance told Fox News. “If I ever needed something he was the one person I could turn to. What more can you say? He was my dad…he was my hero.”

And a hero to many more. For over 20 years, Owin Chance served in the United States Navy. He retired a Chief Petty Officer and remained a patriot throughout his life.

Chance says that his father was very proud of his time in the military, and planned to be interred at Florida National Cemetery upon his death. There, he would receive his final military honors through the traditional ceremony.

“He knew everything that was going to happen. He knew he was going to be interred there, he knew the ritual that would normally take place for a retired serviceman,” said Chance, adding that his father had effectively planned out his whole funeral.

On May 4th, Owin Chance passed away. Days later, he was interred at Florida National Cemetery.

But, because of the coronavirus pandemic, there was no presentation of the flag. There was no playing of "Taps." And there were no final honors given.

This consequence of the pandemic is playing out at National Cemeteries across the country. On March 23, the Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration (NCA), “temporarily discontinued committal services,” according to the NCA’s website. As of April 15, families that wish to view their loved ones being interred must watch from their cars.

Gerard Lyons, assistant director at Florida National Cemetery, says his heart breaks for the families, but his whole team must follow CDC guidelines for the time being.

“That is to protect our veterans and their families,” Lyons told Fox News. “Right now, we are only doing direct interments.”

Lyons, an Army veteran himself, says he wants every veteran to receive the service, and makes clear that all families who still wish for a ceremony will be given one retroactively.

“We are completely dedicated to honoring your loved one's service,” said Lyons. “When we come out on the other side, we will ensure that every veteran gets their earned burial and honors benefits.”

As of May 22, 306 veterans have been interred at Florida National Cemetery without their final honors, according to Lyons. Typically, the cemetery will inter about 6,500 people a year, making it one of the nation’s busiest.

Chance says that he understands the current situation, but his heart breaks for his father nonetheless.

“It’s really painful because he looked so forward to that,” said Chance. “All the years that he put in and we can’t even go honor him right? We can’t have a proper send-off? It’s not right.”

“[My father] knew that [the ceremony] would be part of it. That’s what hurts worse than anything else, knowing that he should have gotten this honor and he didn’t.”

Because of the pandemic, his father’s church service was limited to direct family members. Between his father’s time in the Navy, his work in business, and his role as a Deacon at his church, Chance says his father’s caring spirit was able to touch many individual lives.

“If it wasn’t for this pandemic, there would have been hundreds of people there.”

As National Cemeteries around the country work to schedule retroactive interment ceremonies for families, the National Cemetery Administration has started a digital “Roll of Honor” which, “provides an opportunity to remember those Veterans interred during this crisis and reflects interments in our cemeteries starting on April 13," according to the web page.

“In these challenging times, we are seeking to remember and celebrate these Veterans with all Americans in this new online space,” the page adds. “We invite you to honor and remember the following Veterans for their service to this nation.”

Although many Memorial Day events hosted by National Cemeteries have been canceled or moved online, the NCA clarifies that all 142 VA cemeteries will remain open for the holiday.

Lyons says that thousands will typically attend their annual Memorial Day ceremony, which now plans to be digital. Regardless, he hopes that guests will visit the cemetery itself, despite the pandemic.

“Visit on Memorial Day, place a flag on your loved one’s grave on Memorial Day, place flowers,” said Lyons. “Walk amongst the headstones, look at the history, and all the people who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

Even still, Chance does not feel as though he has closure this Memorial Day. As the nation prepares to honor its heroes, he’ll spend the day thinking about his.

“I’ll just remember my dad,” said Chance. “It will be a day to remember him even more, and what he did for this great nation.”

Although the NCA has not yet announced when they will resume committal ceremonies, Chance says that he intends to return to Florida National Cemetery when they do and give his father a proper goodbye.