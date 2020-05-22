Coronavirus infects 57 workers at New Mexico meat plant

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A coronavirus outbreak at a New Mexico meat processing plant has infected 57 workers, according to reports.

The New Mexico Department of Health tested all employees for the virus at the Stampede Meat in Suitland Park, KFOX 14 in El Paso, Texas, reported.

Officials said staff members who tested positive have been self-isolating to reduce viral spread at the facility, according to the station. The department was working on disinfecting and providing personal protective equipment for staff.

KANSAS SEES CORONAVIRUS CASES AT MEAT-PACKING PLANTS: REPORT

A department spokesman said of the 57 infected workers, 24 were from New Mexico and 33 were from Texas, according to the Las Cruces Sun News.

"The ownership and management of the Stampede plant continue to be very proactive in working with the New Mexico Department of Health," the department said in a statement, according to the paper. "We are grateful to the company's efforts to provide protection for their employees while remaining open to assure no shortage of food supply."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

On May 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 4,913 workers at meat and poultry processing facilities in 19 states had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and 20 had died, the paper reported.

"Factors potentially affecting risk for infection include difficulties with workplace physical distancing and hygiene and crowded living and transportation conditions," the report further stated.

“We are pleased that the New Mexico Department of Health brought onsite expedited COVID-19 testing to our Sunland Park facility, so every employee could be tested to reduce any potential exposure to our employees,” Sunland Meat President and CEO Brock Furlong said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The company said only a few of those who tested positive for the virus exhibited symptoms.