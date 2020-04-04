Cruise ship Coral Princess to dock in Miami after two deaths, possibly from coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Two people have died aboard the coronavirus-infected cruise ship Coral Princess, the captain reported.

He provided a recorded statement to the Washington Post regarding the status of the ship as it prepared to dock in Miami.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“I know how difficult this news is to bear, but given the current situation, we remain committed to transparent and consistent communication with you,” the captain said in the announcement.

“This information will need to be shared with shoreside authorities and will become public, so I wanted you to hear it from me first.”

A further statement from Princess Cruises sent to Fox News said: “All of us at Princess Cruises are deeply saddened to report that two guests passed away on Coral Princess. Our hearts go out to their family, friends, and all who are impacted by this loss. All of us at Princess Cruises offer our sincere condolences.”

HOLLAND AMERICA CRUISE SHIPS WITH 200 SICK PASSENGERS REACH DEAL TO DISEMBARK IN FLORIDA

While it is not clear if the fatalities were due to the virus, the captain confirmed that they were treated in the ship’s medical center. The Coral Princess confirmed a dozen positive cases of coronavirus during the week, including 7 guests and 5 crew members.

Passengers were asked to self-isolate. The ship provided free services, including internet, room service and protective equipment, such as face masks.

"All of us at Princess Cruises are deeply saddened to report that two guests passed away on Coral Princess," parent company Carnival Corp. said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to their family, friends, and all who are impacted by this loss. All of us at Princess Cruises offer our sincere condolences."

HOLLAND AMERICA CRUISE SHIPS REACH DEAL TO DISEMBARK IN FLORIDA

Florida has struggled over the past week to handle a similar situation when two Holland America cruise ships, the Rotterdam and the Zaandam, requested to dock and disembark amid a coronavirus emergency.

While the Holland America ships suffered from a more serious case, with over 200 cases of coronavirus between the ships, FL Governor Rick DeSantis was strongly against allowing the ships to dock. He stated that he was concerned about the sudden influx of patients, particularly those who were not citizens.

Midweek, he changed his stance and allowed the two ships to dock, reaching what the mayor of Fort Lauderdale called "a humanitarian solution."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Miami Herald, disembarkation plans are currently developing, with those healthy enough to fly home expected to leave tomorrow.