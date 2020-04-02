Coral Princess carrying 12 passengers with confirmed COVID-19 expected to arrive in Florida Saturday

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Coral Princess cruise ship, which is currently dealing with an outbreak of coronavirus, is scheduled to arrive in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., on April 4, Princess Cruises confirmed in a statement to Fox News.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The cruise ship, which is carrying 1,898 people – 1,020 guests and 878 crew members – has recorded 12 positive cases of COVID-19 onboard.

According to a news release, the cruise liner collected 13 test samples to Barbados on March 31 to see if they were positive for coronavirus. Twelve of the 13 tested positive, including 7 guests and 5 crew members.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

As the ship continues on to Ft. Lauderdale, passengers have been asked to self-isolate in their staterooms. Each meal has been delivered via room service, and internet and telephone service has been offered to guests free of charge. Face masks are also being distributed to other members on the ship.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“We are conducting these proactive actions to protect the health of all onboard. These measures and precautions have been developed in coordination with the U.S. CDC,” the press release stated.

The cruise liner shared it remains “in contact with local officials regarding disembarkation details” once it arrives in Ft. Lauderdale.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, two Holland America cruise ships, the Zaandam and the Rotterdam, which are carrying over 200 sick passengers and crew, has reached a conditional arrangement with Florida officials about disembarkation, also in Fort Lauderdale.

The Zaandam and the Rotterdam arrived early on Thursday morning, with 233 passengers and crew who, at some point since March 22, were said to have been exhibiting “influenza-like illness symptoms," according to Holland America. At least eight of the people onboard had tested positive for COVID-19; four “older” guests were also confirmed to have died on the Zaandam last week.