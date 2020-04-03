Passengers on coronavirus-stricken cruise ships disembark in Florida, head for hospitals, airports

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Passengers aboard both the Zaandam and the Rotterdam cruise ships are scheduled to continue disembarking throughout the day on Friday after 14 people were evacuated and transferred to Florida hospitals on Thursday.

Jennifer Smith, the associate vice president for Broward Health in Broward County, Fla., said Friday morning that some remained in critical condition, while others were described as being in fair condition.

DISEMBARKATION OF HOLLAND AMERICA SHIPS IS THE 'HUMANITARIAN SOLUTION,' SAYS FORT LAUDERDALE MAYOR

The two Holland America ships, operated by Holland America Line, were granted permission to dock at Port Everglades in Florida on Thursday, after awaiting clearance from local authorities since earlier this week. Since March 22, the ships had reported at least 233 passengers and crew having exhibited “influenza-like” symptoms and several confirmed cases of COVID-19. Four older guests also died aboard the Zaandam last week.

“We are so happy to be able to get our guests home and assist those few who need additional medical services,” said Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line, in part of a statement shared Thursday. “The COVID-19 situation is one of the most urgent tests of our shared humanity, and we must do everything we can to ensure we continue to act in ways consistent with our common human dignity.”

On Thursday afternoon, guests in need of the most urgent medical care were seen being transported off the Zaandam on stretchers by emergency personnel in protective gear. Others were taken off the ship on wheelchairs.

Some of those awaiting disembarkation were also seen clapping as workers attended to the sick.

The first few loads of passengers who did not require medical care were transported to the Fort-Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on Friday morning, via “at least” four buses, The Associated Press reported. There, they were said to be bypassing the airport’s terminal to take the first chartered flights on their respective journeys home.

“This is a humanitarian situation, and the County Commission’s top priority is protecting our 1.9 million residents while providing a contained disembarkation option for people on board who need to get safely home,” Broward County Mayor Dale Holness said in a statement late Thursday.

A notification sent to guests still aboard the Rotterdam, obtained by Fox News, further outlined the steps Holland America required they take upon departing the ship and traveling home, one of which included guidance to put on a face mask “and keep it on” until they reached their homes.

“Following arrival in Port Everglades, guests will be health screened and also cleared for entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection,” Holland America further explained in Thursday’s release.

“Guests who still have symptoms will remain on board and disembark at a later date to be finalized after they have fully recovered and meet the CDC guidelines for being fit to travel. They will continue to be well cared for on board by the ships’ medical staffs."

At a press conference on Friday, Broward County officials said the first chartered flight carrying Holland America passengers had already departed for Toronto.

It was unclear on Friday morning whether the bodies of the four deceased passengers had been transferred from the Zaandam.

As of Friday morning, Florida had recorded over 9,500 cases of the novel coronavirus, as well as 163 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.