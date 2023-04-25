Expand / Collapse search
Cooler weather forecast in eastern US, storms to bring heavy rain to Plains

West continues to feel warm weather, with the pattern expected to continue

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Below-average temperatures will continue for a large swatch of the country east of the Rockies, while very warm air will stay in place for the West.  

BIDEN APPROVES DISASTER RELIEF FOR OKLAHOMA FOLLOWING DEADLY TORNADOES

Forecast highs and cooler weather forecast

Forecast highs and cooler weather forecast across the U.S. on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

This pattern is forecast to continue until the beginning of May. 

The nationwide futuretrack

The nationwide futuretrack on Wednesday  (Credit: Fox News)

Where the air is cold, snow will accumulate across the mountains of Colorado and into the Front Range.  

Rain forecast through Friday in the Southeast

Rain forecast through Friday in the southeastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain with the risk of flash flooding – along with some stronger storms – will target the central and southern Plains from Tuesday through Wednesday.  

Severe storms forecast in the Plains on Tuesday

The threat of severe storms in the Plains on Tuesday (Credit: Fox News)

Severe storms forecast in the Plains on Wednesday

The threat of severe storms in the Plains on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

