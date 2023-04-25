Cooler weather forecast in eastern US, storms to bring heavy rain to Plains

Below-average temperatures will continue for a large swatch of the country east of the Rockies, while very warm air will stay in place for the West.

This pattern is forecast to continue until the beginning of May.

Where the air is cold, snow will accumulate across the mountains of Colorado and into the Front Range.

Heavy rain with the risk of flash flooding – along with some stronger storms – will target the central and southern Plains from Tuesday through Wednesday.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.