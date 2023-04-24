Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oklahoma
Published

Biden approves disaster relief for Oklahoma following deadly tornadoes

At least three people were killed when several tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma last week

Paul Best
By Paul Best | Fox News
close
At least 2 dead in Oklahoma after tornado outbreak Video

At least 2 dead in Oklahoma after tornado outbreak

FOX Weather senior meteorologist Janice Dean reports the latest from FOX Square. 

President Biden declared a major disaster in Oklahoma, freeing up federal funds after several tornadoes ripped through the state last week, killing three people and injuring dozens of others. 

At least eight tornadoes plowed through Oklahoma on Wednesday, bringing down power lines, destroying buildings, and ripping trees out of the ground. 

Gov. Kevin Stitt already declared a state of emergency in Lincoln, McClain, Oklahoma, Pottawatomie, and Cleveland counties. 

Two people were killed in McClain County, where at least 25 homes were completely destroyed and dozens of others sustained damage, according to the local sheriff. 

  • Oklahoma tornado damage
    Image 1 of 3

    A home that was destroyed last week by a tornado in McClain County, Oklahoma.  (McClain County Sheriff's Office)

  • Oklahoma tornado damage
    Image 2 of 3

    Trees were ripped out of the ground as a tornado plowed through Grady County, Oklahoma.  (Grady County Sheriff's Office)

  • Tornado damage
    Image 3 of 3

    Tornado damage in Cole, Oklahoma. (@Honzie101 via Twitter)

Oklahoma Baptist University, which is located about 35 miles east of Oklahoma City, canceled classes Thursday and Friday after nearly every building on its campus was impacted by the storm

"On April 19th, in the evening, OBU experienced the worst natural disaster in its 113-year history," OBU President Dr. Heath Thomas said in a video released after the storm. "A tornado came through and absolutely devastated our university."

COLORADO MAN WHO SURVIVED AVALANCHE 'DESPERATELY' SEARCHING FOR PET DOG WHO WENT MISSING IN SLIDE

Biden's major disaster declaration makes federal funding available to individuals in McClain and Pottawatomie counties for temporary housing, low-cost loans, and other assistance. 

State, local, and tribal governments can also request federal funding as the state recovers from the storm. 

  • Oklahoma tornado damage
    Image 1 of 3

    This photo provided by Erin Parks shows a truck overturned in Shawnee, Oka., late Wednesday, April 19, 2023.  (Erin Parks via AP)

  • Oklahoma tornado damage
    Image 2 of 3

    Central Oklahoma saw tornadoes, including one that raced through the communities of Shawnee and Cole.  (Erin Parks via AP)

  • Tornado damage
    Image 3 of 3

    A damaged shopping plaza in Shawnee, Oka., late Wednesday, April 19, 2023.  (Erin Parks via AP)

It's the latest deadly spring storm to devastate parts of the U.S. so far this year. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

At least 25 people were killed when a powerful tornado with up to 200 mph winds lashed the Mississippi Delta last month. Insurance losses were approaching $100 million last week. 

Another five people were killed days later when severe thunderstorms and a tornado touched down in Missouri

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to Paul.Best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest