Convicted sex offender raped, strangled woman, 87, during theft, cops say

A convicted sex offender raped an 87-year-old woman twice before strangling her and setting her Pennsylvania house on fire a day before Thanksgiving, police said Monday.

Kristopher Gartrell, 48, was arrested Friday in the murder of Virginia Barbour at her Huntington Township home, the Evening Sun reported. Gartrell faces several charges, including homicide, rape and kidnapping.

"This is one of the most heinous murders and related assaults I have ever seen," District Attorney Brian Sinnett said, according to the Evening Sun.

A cleaning lady called police last Wednesday after going to Barbour’s house and finding the place in disarray. Police arrived at the home about 9:30 a.m. and discovered Barbour’s body wrapped in a sheet shoved under a bed. Several items were missing from the home, including guns, Barbour’s car and about $1,200 in coins.

Gasoline cans and nine long guns were found in the bedroom.

Prior to killing the woman, Gartrell went into the unlocked home and forced the 87-year-old to show him where she hid her valuables, police said. He then allegedly tied Barbour up and raped her twice before strangling her.

He set the house on fire and fled the scene in Barbour’s car, police said.

Authorities located Gartrell after questioning neighbors and talking to his girlfriend, who said the convict threatened to hurt her.

Gartrell was arrested outside of the Presidential Inn in Gettysburg with some of the stolen items -- including Barbour’s underwear. Police said he then confessed to the murder.

Gartrell is a registered sex offender in South Carolina and has been on the state's "19 most wanted" list for failing to report to a probation officer in August. He was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree in South Carolina in 1997. He has also been convicted of kidnapping and other charges in South Carolina.

Court documents in South Carolina show he spent more than two decades behind bars before being released in March.

He is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court Dec. 5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.