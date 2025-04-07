Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Young NYC woman stabbed in neck with glass shard while strolling around ritzy shopping hub

NYPD officials located the woman with a stab wound to the neck and transported her to a nearby hospital in critical condition

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
SoHo stabbing leaves woman in critical condition Video

SoHo stabbing leaves woman in critical condition

A woman is in critical condition after she was allegedly stabbed in the neck with a glass bottle while walking in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

A crazed man allegedly stabbed a woman in the neck with a shard of glass while she was walking around SoHo, a ritzy shopping area in Manhattan, on Monday afternoon.

The victim was a 25-year-old woman, and police have detained a person of interest, a New York City Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

Police did not share any further information about the person of interest.

Around 3 p.m., a 911 caller reported an assault in progress. 

A broken bottle in SoHo

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed in the neck with a shard of glass on Monday afternoon in SoHo. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

When police arrived at the scene near 480 Broome St., they located the woman with a stab wound to the neck. Authorities transported her to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

An NYPD officer puts up crime scene tape in Soho after an April 7 stabbing

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

NYPD said the attack is under investigation when asked whether the attack was unprovoked.

A broken glass bottle on a SoHo sidewalk at the April 7 stabbing scene

NYPD said the attack is under active investigation when asked whether the attack was unprovoked. (Peter Gerber for Fox News Digital)

"From what I heard, a lady was about to get robbed for her bag… He went to the other lady, cut and robbed her back and cut her in the neck with a piece of glass and then ran up the block," a bystander in the area named Jordan P. said.

The bystander further described the victim as "really pale." He also said he heard a woman screaming for help.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.