Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Alabama
Published

Alabama convicted murderer on the run after escaping work detail

David Kyle was serving a 99-year sentence for murder

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A convicted murderer serving a life sentence escaped from a work detail in Alabama on Saturday evening and remains on the run, authorities said.

David Kyle, 49, left his assigned job location at the Red Eagle Work Center near Montgomery at around 5:15 p.m., the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said. Kyle was an inmate at the minimum-security facility.

MISSISSIPPI INMATES ESCAPE JAIL, SEARCH ONGOING

Kyle was last seen wearing his state-issued uniform. He was described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing 190 pounds.

David Kyle, 49, escaped from a work detail at a minimum-security facility in Alabama on Saturday. Kyle was serving a life sentence for murder.

David Kyle, 49, escaped from a work detail at a minimum-security facility in Alabama on Saturday. Kyle was serving a life sentence for murder. (Alabama Department of Corrections )

Kyle was sentenced to 99 years in prison in April 2000 for a murder committed the previous year in Etowah County.

He was denied bail in March 2020 after serving 21 years and 3 months of his sentence, the Gadsden Times reported at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ADOC listed Kyle’s custody type as "minimum-out," which it defines as an inmate that does not pose a significant risk to himself or to others and is suitable to be assigned off-property work details without the direct supervision of correctional officers.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kyle to contact ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.