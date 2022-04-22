Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Mississippi inmates escape jail, search ongoing

The four men were incarcerated on drug charges, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Four inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention facility are being sought. 

The men – identified as Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonzalez, were incarcerated on drug charges, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said. 

Inmates Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, Cesar Gonzalez and Cesar Martinez escaped from a Mississippi jail Friday, authorities said.

They walked out of the detention facility on Friday, a sheriff's spokeswoman told Fox News. She declined to disclose any details about their escape. 

A search is ongoing. 

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 662-469-8027 and at fugitive@desotocountyms.gov. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

