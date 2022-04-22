Mississippi inmates escape jail, search ongoing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Four inmates who escaped a Mississippi detention facility are being sought.

The men – identified as Cesar Martinez, Juan Monsivais, Jose Vasquez, and Cesar Gonzalez, were incarcerated on drug charges, the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department said.

They walked out of the detention facility on Friday, a sheriff's spokeswoman told Fox News. She declined to disclose any details about their escape.

A search is ongoing.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 662-469-8027 and at fugitive@desotocountyms.gov.

