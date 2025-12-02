Expand / Collapse search
Washington

Contractors renovating Washington state home discover case of live military grenades packed with TNT

Naval base explosive team seizes grenades as sheriff's office investigates how devices ended up on property

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Contractors renovating a Washington State home stumbled upon a case of live, military-style hand grenades packed with TNT — triggering a bomb-squad response and the shutdown of a nearby road, authorities said Monday.

The explosive discovery was made on the property of a home in Ollala, a rural community in Kitsap County, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said.

Workers immediately called the homeowners, who were not living at the home during renovations, according to the sheriff’s office. The homeowners then called 911.

Deputies responded and inspected the case before alerting state bomb technicians. The road near the home was also temporarily closed for public safety.

grenades and other explosive devices are seen inside an open case

Ten grenades, blasting caps and other explosive devices were discovered inside the case at a home in Kitsap County, Washington on Monday, Dec. 1, authorities said. (Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office )

Inside the case were ten grenades, which bomb technicians determined were packed with TNT. The technicians also found blasting caps and other explosive devices.

ten grenades are lined up on the ground outside the case

The ten grenades, which appeared to be military issue, were secured by an explosive ordnance team from Naval Submarine Base Bangor. (Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office )

An explosive ordnance team from Naval Submarine Base Bangor also responded to the property and seized the grenades, which authorities believe were military issue.

The state bomb squad secured and seized the remaining explosives.

a close up of explosive devices found on the property

Other explosive devices were seized by the Washington State bomb squad. (Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office )

The homeowners told authorities they had recently purchased the property and had no knowledge of the case or explosives before the contractors made the discovery.

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how the devices ended up on the property.
