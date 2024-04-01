Construction worker rescued after falling 20 feet into trench: 'True team effort'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A construction worker's life was saved last week after he fell 20 feet into a trench in Georgia.

Paulding Country Fire & Rescue said that the laborer fell into the trench, caused by a cave-in, early Friday afternoon. Photos from the scene show that the man was buried up to his chest.

"Just before noon today, Paulding County 911 received reports of a construction worker burried [sic] in a collapse," the department wrote on Facebook.

"Crews from Paulding and Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services worked together for over 3 hours to safely rescue the man, who was burried [sic] up to his neck in a 20 foot deep trench."

Officials told FOX 5 Atlanta that the soil in the area was unstable, making the rescue effort tricky. Emergency workers rushed to figure out how to rescue the man without causing another collapse.

The victim stayed conscious and alert while first responders worked to save him. By 3 p.m., he was extricated from the trench and flown to a hospital, where he was admitted "in guarded condition."

"This was another true team effort that saved a man’s life," the department said in a statement.

Fox News Digital reached out to Paulding Country Fire & Rescue for more information, but has not heard back.