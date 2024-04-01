Expand / Collapse search
US

Construction worker rescued after falling 20 feet into trench: 'True team effort'

The three-hour rescue took place in Paulding Country, Georgia

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published | Updated
A construction worker's life was saved last week after he fell 20 feet into a trench in Georgia.

Paulding Country Fire & Rescue said that the laborer fell into the trench, caused by a cave-in, early Friday afternoon. Photos from the scene show that the man was buried up to his chest.

"Just before noon today, Paulding County 911 received reports of a construction worker burried [sic] in a collapse," the department wrote on Facebook. 

"Crews from Paulding and Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services worked together for over 3 hours to safely rescue the man, who was burried [sic] up to his neck in a 20 foot deep trench."

RUSSIAN CREWS END 2-WEEK RESCUE EFFORT TO REACH 13 MINERS IN A COLLAPSED MINE AND DECLARE THEM DEAD

Split images of rescue attempts

The construction worker fell into the trench shortly before noon, and was rescued three hours later. (Paulding Country Fire & Rescue)

Officials told FOX 5 Atlanta that the soil in the area was unstable, making the rescue effort tricky. Emergency workers rushed to figure out how to rescue the man without causing another collapse.

The victim stayed conscious and alert while first responders worked to save him. By 3 p.m., he was extricated from the trench and flown to a hospital, where he was admitted "in guarded condition."

GOLD MINE COLLAPSE IN RUSSIA TRAPS AT LEAST 13 WORKERS, OFFICIALS SAY

Aerials of rescue scene

The victim stayed conscious and alert while first responders saved him. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

"This was another true team effort that saved a man’s life," the department said in a statement.

Aerial of ambulance

The instability of the soil made the rescue operation tricky. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Fox News Digital reached out to Paulding Country Fire & Rescue for more information, but has not heard back.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.