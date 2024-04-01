Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Russian crews end 2-week rescue effort to reach 13 miners in a collapsed mine and declare them dead

Separately, one Russian worker died in an explosion Monday that caused a rock collapse in an iron mine

Associated Press
Published
close
Authorities in Russia's Far East on Monday called off a two-week rescue effort to reach 13 workers trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine and declared them dead.

The miners got trapped on March 18 at a depth of about 125 meters (400 feet) when part of the mine collapsed in the Zeysk district of the Amur region, about 5,000 kilometers (3,000 miles) east of the capital, Moscow.

GOLD MINE COLLAPSE IN RUSSIA TRAPS AT LEAST 13 WORKERS, OFFICIALS SAY

About 200 rescuers used powerful pumps to try to take out water that flooded the mine, posing a challenge to the salvage operation.

Russia-Mine-Accident

In this photo taken from video released by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service on Monday, March 25, 2024, Russia Emergency Situations employees walk inside the gold mine in Zeysk district, Amur region, eastern Russia. Rescue workers are laboring for eighth day to reach 13 people trapped deep underground in a collapsed gold mine in Russia's far east.  (Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service via AP)

Regional authorities and the mine operator announced the termination of rescue efforts on Monday, saying the mine remained flooded and that more of its sections could collapse, jeopardizing emergency responders.

The company that operates the mine, one of Russia's largest, said it would pay compensation to victims' families.

Officials have not said what caused the accident. Most mining accidents in the past have been blamed on violations of safety rules.

Separately, one worker died in an explosion that caused a rock collapse in an iron mine in Russia's central Sverdlovsk region on Monday, news agencies reported, cited the regional health ministry. The reports said the explosion was a planned operation and took place about 338 meters (1,080 feet) underground.

Five miners were trapped in the blast at the mine in Krasnoturinsk, 1,370 kilometers (850 miles) east of Moscow. Three of those brought to the surface were hospitalized in serious condition, the reports said.