Conservative Texas student says antifa vandalized front door, issued threats

EXCLUSIVE: Antifa allegedly vandalized the door of a female college student and conservative activist who has been repeatedly harassed at the University of North Texas (UNT) in Denton, Texas.

Kelly Neidert, who founded the UNT chapter of Young Conservatives of Texas (YCT) and has chaired it since 2019, tweeted a photo over the weekend of the profane graffiti, which read, "Stay home Nazi c---."

"Antifa is now resorting to stalking and intimidating college girls for being conservative," Neidert wrote.

Neidert, who graduates from UNT in two weeks, has been repeatedly harassed by antifa during her college career in response to various events and initiatives from YCT, a conservative student group that has existed in some form since 1980.

Neidert said antifa's harassment against her has been escalating since YCT conducted a pro-life prayer vigil last semester, and culminated in March when campus police had to escort her into a janitor's closet for her own safety after activists disrupted an event she organized featuring Texas House of Representatives candidate Jeff Younger.

Neidert said the harassment against her continued online after the incident with Younger, which went viral. Activists threatened to disrupt future YCT events and showed up to protest an event about free speech, she said. They allegedly called her parents' workplaces to harass them. In one tweet reviewed by Fox News Digital, an anonymous user posted a satellite image of the house where Neidert's parents live and wrote, "Ya ain't getting cancelled [sic] Kelly, ya getting doxxed."

Neidert is unsure what prompted the latest incident of vandalism, but speculated that it could be a response to "Protect Texas Kids," a new nonprofit she launched that she said "is about protecting Texas kids from left-wing curriculum in schools and gender clinics that do ‘gender-affirming care’ for minors."

She said she was on her way to a Trans Pride fest on campus to protest gender transitions for minors when she saw that her door had been spray-painted and her camera blacked out. She said the culprit probably followed her to her off-campus apartment because her address is not listed.

Fox News Digital confirmed with the Denton Police Department that Neidert filed a police report following the incident, but Neidert said she decided against alerting the UNT campus police.

"Since it happened off-campus and I'm out of there soon, I didn't think it would be worth it," she said. "I think they are tired of dealing with me."

Neither UNT nor the local Dallas/Fort Worth chapter of antifa responded to a request for comment in time for publication.

YCT demonstrations have been repeatedly vandalized. In March 2020, the group placed 1,000 pink flags on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin, each flag representing approximately 60,000 of the babies aborted each year in the United States. Within 12 hours, all the flags had been removed .

In October 2020, video captured students plucking up flags from a similar display at UNT.

In July 2020, alleged practitioners of witchcraft sent Neidert direct messages on Twitter that threatened her with hexes and references to the devil.

The threats came in response to an initiative by which YCT encouraged students to celebrate National Coming Out Day by "coming out" as conservatives. They also made a point about affirmative action by holding a bake sale that charged different prices based on the customer’s ethnicity.