Connecticut police say man ran illegal dental operation with drills out of La Quinta hotel room
Police in Connecticut said a man came out of the hotel bathroom with gauze in his mouth saying he had just had a dental procedure
A man illegally practicing dental work in a Connecticut hotel room was arrested over the weekend, police said.
The Danbury Police Department said officers responded to the La Quinta Hotel on Sunday after receiving reports that a guest was practicing dental work.
The man inside, identified as Hugo Moraes-DeLima, said he was conducting dental referrals, police said.
When officers entered the hotel room, they discovered dental equipment, including dental drills, suction machines and a portable X-ray machine. They also found numerous bottles of amoxicillin and other medications.
As officers were arresting DeLima, a man came out of the bathroom with gauze in his mouth saying he had just undergone dental work.
DeLima was charged with practicing dentistry without a license and illegal sale of prescription drugs.
He is being held on a $35,000 bond.