Connecticut police officers' funeral draws thousands to stadium for heartwrenching ceremony

Thousands of police officers from around the country packed into a football stadium in East Hartford, Connecticut, Friday to honor the lives of two officers killed in an ambush last week.

The service for Bristol officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy was held at the Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field — the University of Connecticut's 40,000-seat stadium. Major highway closures were announced for the processions of the two officers from funeral homes to the stadium.

A sea of officers, some hailing from as far west as Washington state, marched in lockstep behind the caskets as they were taken into the stadium.

Mourners, including many police officers from New England and beyond, streamed into the stadium hours before the service.

Sgt. Greg Dube of the New Hampshire State Police said it was important to show support in large numbers after such a tragedy.

"We're all family," he said. "We definitely feel their pain. The best way we can show our respect is in strength in numbers."

"I might not have met them, but I understand it could have easily happened to me or my colleagues. You just can't take any day for granted," Dube said.

Thornton, Colorado, police Lt. Ernie Lucero said it was "important to show that this brotherhood and sisterhood of law enforcement are there and will be there all the time, no matter where we come from."

"Law enforcement as a whole, we are here together, even in these horrible times of despair," he said.

Funeral attendees heard from speakers, including faith leaders, Bristol Mayor Jeffrey Caggiano and Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould, who posthumously promoted DeMonte to lieutenant, and Hamzy to sergeant, prompting a standing ovation from the crowd.

Hamzy's parents and siblings choked back tears as they read statements about his impact on their lives and on the force.

Hamzy's father-in-law, Jeff Scott, gave a fiery speech, blasting hatred of law enforcement.

"Alex was not out there showing hate, power or prejudice – just his love for those he chose to protect. I will never allow haters to ever portray him in any other way," Scott said. "We must shine a light on the charlatans who promote hate under the guise of victimhood and also to those who provide the platform for this evil."

DeMonte, Hamzy and Officer Alec Iurato were shot on Oct. 12 in what police believe was an ambush set up by a 911 call made by the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher. Iurato, who survived a gunshot wound to his leg, struggled to get behind a police cruiser and fired a single shot that killed Brutcher. Brutcher's brother, Nathan, also was shot and survived.

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting. A preliminary report said Nicholas Brutcher fired more than 80 rounds as he attacked the officers from behind. The state inspector general also said in the report that it was evident Iurato's deadly use of force on Nicholas Brutcher was justified.

At the time of the shooting, DeMonte was a sergeant with 10 years’ experience on the force, and Hamzy was an officer for eight years.

Calling hours for Hamzy on Wednesday drew hundreds of people. A private wake for DeMonte was held Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.