Connecticut
Published

Bristol, Connecticut, police ambush suspect was Facebook friends with officer he's accused of killing

Bristol, Connecticut, police officer Alexy Hamzy was killed Wednesday

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
The suspect in the Connecticut ambush that resulted in the deaths of two Bristol police officers was friends on Facebook with one of the victims. 

Nicholas Brutcher's list of friends on the social media platform includes fallen officer Alex Hamzy, who appeared to go by Alex Yzmah on Facebook

Hamzy, 34, was killed in the line of duty Wednesday night. 

Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said in a news conference that Hamzy, who was raised in the city, graduated from Bristol Eastern High School in 2006.

RETIRED CONNECTICUT OFFICER CALLS OUT DEMONIZATION OF POLICE AFTER AMBUSH: 'THIS IS THE STATE OF AMERICA'

According to police, a preliminary investigation said Hamzy, Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Iurato were responding to a 911 call reporting a possible domestic violence incident between Nicholas Brutcher and his brother Nathaniel.

Authorities believe the call was a deliberate act to lure law enforcement to the location

The officers were immediately encountered by a suspect after arriving at the property and shots were fired. 

Hamzy died at the scene, and Demote, 35, was taken to Bristol Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Iurato, 26, was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford for surgery for a gunshot wound. 

2 BRISTOL POLICE OFFICERS KILLED, ONE SEVERELY INJURED IN PRE-PLANNED AMBUSH

Iurato was released from the hospital Thursday morning.

Brutcher was also shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother Nathaniel was wounded and transported to St. Francis for treatment.

Hamzy was described by former high school classmates as kind-spirited, according to NBC Connecticut. 

"He was really great, he was kind and heartwarming, he was always funny and enthusiastic," Allyson Jones told the outlet.

The eight-year veteran of the force is survived by his wife, Katie, his parents and two sisters.

