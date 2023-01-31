Connecticut man who jumped to death from rooftop bar had been arrested days earlier, report reveals

A Connecticut man who fell dozens of stories from a rooftop bar to his death last week in New York had been arrested just days earlier on domestic violence charges.

Dale Cheney, a 46-year-old finance entrepreneur, fell from the Hyatt Centric Times Square's Club 54 on Jan. 25, according to the New York City Police Department, which received the call around 6:30 p.m.

The father of five was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said a preliminary investigation found no evidence of a crime.

The city's medical examiner ruled the death a suicide as the result of multiple blunt-impact injuries.

Cheney, who earned an MBA at the Harvard Business School and founded a financial firm called T-Street Capital, had filed for divorce from his wife of 22 years on Jan. 24, court records show, a day before the fall.

On Jan. 16 he was arrested on a pair of misdemeanor charges that prompted his wife to get a restraining order, The Wilton Bulletin revealed over the weekend.

Court records show Cheney was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal mischief released on $25,000 bond and would have been due back in court on Feb. 16.

The New Canaan couple met as undergrad students at Brigham Young University in Utah, according to his obituary. More recently they lived in a six-bedroom manse valued at almost $4 million, online records show.

But they had allegedly fought over money in the past, when the couple lived on the Upper East Side, according to the New York Post, citing city law enforcement sources.

Cheney's death is the second linked to the same rooftop bar in recent months.

Elizabeth Gaglewski, a 26-year-old Queens woman, fell from the venue on October 12, according to police.

Responding officers found her unresponsive on a 27th-floor balcony. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.