Connecticut guard placed on leave after toy gun incident

Bridgeport officials have placed a security guard on paid leave for allegedly waving a toy gun at co-workers in the cafeteria of the city's Health Department.

Authorities told News 12 Connecticut that April Robles pretended to shoot people with the toy gun earlier this month, only two weeks after a gunman killed 20 students, six educators and himself at an elementary school in Newtown.

Robles is the daughter of prominent Bridgeport Democrat Mitch Robles, the South End District leader. A spokeswoman for Mayor Bill Finch says April Robles will be on administrative leave while the alleged incident is under investigation.

April Robles declined to comment.

Mitch Robles told News 12 that his daughter found the toy gun at work and meant no harm.