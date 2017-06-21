Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published

Concerns about fidget spinners highlight unsafe toys report

By | Associated Press
close
The fidget spinner trend is a boom for the toy industryVideo

The fidget spinner trend is a boom for the toy industry

The $500,000 spinner toy boom is expected to turn the industry upside down!

BOSTON – A consumer watchdog group says those wildly popular fidget spinners aren't as harmless as they might appear.

Boston-based World Against Toys Causing Harm is scheduled to address spinners and other fad items when the nonprofit organization presents its annual list of unsafe summer playthings on Wednesday.

W.A.T.C.H.'s list highlights potentially hazardous items that parents should avoid.

Authorities in Germany said last week they plan to destroy tons of the tiny twirling gadgets that have been confiscated by customs agents.

They said they tested the toys, which arrived from China, and found that bits could fall off and pose possible choking hazards for small children.