Columbus teachers union strike for second day ahead, pushing start of fall semester online

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ohio's largest teachers union strike continued into its second day Tuesday morning after rejecting the school board's recent contract proposal late Sunday evening.

Columbus Education Association members are expected to picket until an agreement is reached regarding "safe, properly maintained and full resourced schools in every neighborhood," CEA spokesperson Regina Fuentes told WBNS.

Columbus City School students are slated to start the fall term tomorrow online, with the possibility of going back in person out of the question as the strike continues.

There will be 9 recreation centers across Columbus open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday where students can take their online classes, according to the station. All Columbus City School students have been assigned a Chromebook that will be used for remote learning purposes, according to NBC4.

OHIO'S LARGEST SCHOOL DISTRICT SET TO GO ON STRIKE 2 DAYS BEFORE CLASSES START

The Ohio Board of Education met Monday evening for an emergency meeting "to have a confidential discussion," according to a statement released by Jennifer Adair, Columbus Board of Education President.

"We are working to find a collaborative path forward. We don't have action on that to report yet. But we will – soon. Our Board fully recognizes the disruption and concern felt by our children and families and across Columbus," Adair continued on in the statement.

The first school affected by the strike was Woodcrest Elementary, a year-round institution that reportedly returned to classes on July 27, according to NBC4. Students at Woodcrest transitioned to remote learning Monday following the start of the strike.

Footage from Monday shows teachers chanting and cheering outside a Columbus school. A majority of the teachers are holding signs as they march on the street outside the school.

SCHOOL SHORTAGE RESULT OF 'DEMEANING' TEACHERS, LIMITING CURRICULUM: FLORIDA EDUCATION ASSOC. PRESIDENT

94% of CEA members rejected the board's proposal following 22 failed meetings over five months between union leaders and school district administrators. Ohio's largest teachers union represents more than 4,000 school teachers, librarians, nurses and other employees.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther had previously urged both teachers and students to return to their classrooms following the Sunday vote.

NATIONWIDE TEACHER SHORTAGE WORSENED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

"The CEA and the school district must return to the table and get our kids back in the classroom. A responsible solution is within reach, but only if negotiations restart now," the statement read.

The teachers union has not gone on strike since 1975. Their requests include smaller class sizes as well as building safety demands.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Ohio Parent-Teacher Association and CEA's Fuentes but did not immediately hear back.