Columbia University janitors sue anti-Israel agitators accused of holding them hostage in campus building

Two janitors at Columbia University have filed a lawsuit against over 40 anti-Israel agitators who took over a campus building last April.

The janitors, Mariano Torres and Lester Wilson, filed the lawsuit on Friday in the Southern District of New York. On the night of April 29, 2024, the lawsuit states, Torres and Wilson were both working inside Columbia University's Hamilton Hall when a "highly coordinated mob" broke into the university building.

According to the lawsuit, the anti-Israel protesters, whom the lawsuit describes as "occupiers," "terrorized the two men into the early morning of April 30th, assaulted and battered them, held them against their will."

The suit accuses the protesters of following an "underground manual," which outlined how to "take illegal action with impunity." When the janitors attempted to "defend" Hamilton Hall from the individuals, they were called "Jew-lovers," "Jew-worker" and "Zionist." At the time, the protesters renamed the building "Hinds Hall."

"These co-conspirators produced and distributed hand-drawn maps and diagrams of Hamilton Hall plus other indicia of a sophisticated and coordinated assault on Hamilton Hall, including but not limited to food and supplies for barricading the building and sustaining the dozens of Occupiers who would storm and occupy the building," the lawsuit stated.

Prior to taking over Hamilton Hall, the protesters allegedly agreed they would "intimidate, harass, bribe, threaten, and/or assault and batter such employees" who posed a threat to their plan.

As part of their plan to take over Hamilton Hall, the suit states that protesters gathered information about the building beforehand, and even had detailed maps that contained the locations of fire extinguishers, water fountains, and electrical panels. The documents also laid out the location of "heavy equipment that could be used to fortify the building, including podium toppers, tables, and benches."

Protesters participating in the encouraged "criminal and/or terroristic activity" were also asked to wear face coverings and dark clothing, the document stated.

One of the defendants, James Carlson, 41, allegedly shoved Torres, according to the lawsuit. Carlson also allegedly threatened Torres, stating "I’m going to get twenty guys up here to f--- you up."

"I’ll be right here," Torres allegedly said as Carlson backed away.

Carlson's lawyer, Robert Gottlieb, told Fox News Digital that the lawsuit's claims are false.

"The claims against Mr. Carlson are patently false and defamatory. Mr. Carlson is Jewish Armenian and vehemently opposes genocide targeting any people. He never uttered antisemitic slurs to the plaintiffs, physically struck or threatened them at any time. The protesters in the photos included in the complaint are not Mr. Carlson and we will prove that," Gottlieb said.

Both custodians claimed they had suffered physical injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the Hamilton Hall takeover. Because of their injuries, according to the lawsuit, Torres and Wilson haven't been able to return to work.

While the groups weren't named as defendants in the lawsuit, National Students for Justice in Palestine, AJP Educational Foundation, Inc., Faculty for Justice in Palestine Network, WESPAC Foundation and People’s City Council were all accused of planning antisemitic actions on Columbia's campus.

Former Attorney General Bill Barr, who's a partner at Torridon Law, which is representing the janitors, said the custodians "found themselves the victims of a hate-fueled, premeditated attack."

"Mario and Lester are seeking the justice they deserve and sending a powerful message that those who terrorize others will be held accountable under the law," Barr said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Columbia University for comment.