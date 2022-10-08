Columbia University hospital and affiliate agree to pay $165 million to sex abuse accusers of former doctor

Columbia University Irving Medical Center and its affiliate, NewYork-Presbyterian, reached a settlement of over $165 million to be distributed to women who accused former gynecologist Robert Hadden of sexual abuse or misconduct.

The agreement was announced on Friday by the two hospitals, which said in a statement that the money would be distributed to 147 of Hadden's former patients.

In 2021, both hospitals agreed to make a $71 million compensation fund for 79 people who were patients of Hadden.

Hadden was convicted in state court on sex-related charges in a state court in 2016 and surrendered his medical license, but wasn't given prison time. He's also being federally charged on eight criminal counts and is accused of taking women across state lines to sexually abuse them between 1993 and 2012.

His accusers include Evelyn Yang, the wife of former presidential and New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang. She alleged that Hadden abused her in 2012, and went public with the allegations in 2012.

In a statement, Columbia University Irving Medical Center said that it regrets the pain that Hadden's patients went through.

"We deeply regret the pain that Robert Hadden’s patients suffered and hope that these resolutions will provide some measure of support for the women he hurt. All those who came forward should be commended. We are committed to the safety and dignity of every one of our patients and have adopted policies to ensure they are protected and empowered while in our care," the hospital said.

The statement added that the Columbia University Irving Medical Center's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology "has revised existing policies, adopted new ones and expanded resources to earn and maintain patients’ trust."

Marissa Hoechstetter, who also accused Hadden of sexual misconduct, told the Associated Press that a law signed by Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in May will help "countless other Hadden survivors."

The law expanded a one-year window for reporting sexual abuse.

"We’re not done yet with the reckoning for Hadden’s actions and the institution’s coverup," Hoechstetter said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.