Colorado
Published

Colorado police recover fentanyl from home where five people fatally overdosed on Sunday afternoon

Police said fentanyl overdoses have 'reached epic proportions in Colorado'

By Paul Best | Fox News
Detectives with the Commerce City Police Department recovered drugs that tested positive for fentanyl from a home where five adults suffered fatal overdoses on Sunday afternoon. 

The five victims, two men and three women, ranged in age from 24 to 32. A 4-month-old baby was found at the home and was doing fine on Monday, according to police

Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols said that the baby's mother was among the deceased, KUSA reports

A 29-year-old woman was also found in the home and transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

The apartment complex in Commerce City, Colorado, where five people overdose on fentanyl on Sunday. 

The apartment complex in Commerce City, Colorado, where five people overdose on fentanyl on Sunday.  (Google Maps)

Officials believe that the deceased intended to do cocaine and overdosed on fentanyl, 17th Judicial District Attorney Brian Mason said Monday. 

"No drug is safe right now," Mason said. 

The Commerce City Police Department said Monday that its detective will "vigorously pursue charges" against the dealers who supplied the drugs. 

"The use of fentanyl, intentionally or unintentionally, and the subsequent overdose deaths associated with its use has reached epic proportions in Colorado," the department said. 

    Roger Boyd, 35, holds a piece of foil containing fentanyl in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco, Calif.  (Photo by Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

    An addict prepares heroin, placing a fentanyl test strip into the mixing container to check for contamination. (Associated Press)

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin and is commonly laced with heroin, cocaine, and other drugs. 

An analysis by Families Against Fentanyl found that nearly 79,000 Americans between 18 and 45 years old died of fentanyl overdoses in 2020 and 2021, making it the leading cause of death for that age group. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

