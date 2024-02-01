Expand / Collapse search
Colorado

Colorado police find child's concrete-encased remains inside storage unit

Pueblo Police now searching for 2 other missing children linked to homicide investigation

A child’s body was found encased in concrete in a Colorado storage unit, and officers in Pueblo announced this week they are searching for two other children as part of the homicide investigation to determine if they are safe.

The remains were discovered after someone found a metal container in a storage unit that was filled with hardened concrete on Jan. 10, police said Wednesday.

Pueblo Police are searching for two children, who would have been 5 and 3 when they were last seen in 2018, as part of the investigation. Police want to make sure Jesus Dominguez, who would be 10, and Yesenia Dominguez, who would be 9, are safe.

Colorado crime

The remains of a child were reportedly found in a Pueblo, Colorado, storage unit.

The victim's identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner after family notifications are made, police said. Officers did not release any information about the age of the victim or when the child was believed to have died.

Investigators have interviewed two people of interest, police said.

Pueblo is a city of about 110,000 about 45 miles south of Colorado Springs.