Colorado mom tackles alleged peeping Tom outside department store dressing room

A Colorado mother was not going to let an alleged peeping Tom escape after she says she caught him watching her change in a department store fitting room.

The incident happened May 11 in Lakewood, Michelle Chandler told local FOX31. The unnamed mall store reportedly offers dressing rooms for both men and women in the same area. Chandler said she was trying on a possible Mother's Day outfit when she noticed someone's feet smelled bad.

"As I went to take these pants off, I bent down, and I looked over, and I saw men's shoes, socks and his phone pointing right at me," the mother of five told the TV station. "I grabbed him, threw him on the ground, put my knee in his back and held his head down."

Chandler said store associates helped her hold onto the suspect, who she identified as being 19 years old, until mall security and police arrived.

HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR NEARING GRADUATION KILLED IN CRASH AFTER COLLEGE STUDENT ALLEGEDLY DROVE DRUNK AT 131 MPH

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

"This is why men don't belong in women's fitting rooms," Chandler tells the suspect in the video captured while restraining him. The suspect can be seen with his pants falling off and gym shorts underneath.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You need to be held accountable," Chandler told FOX31 about the suspect. "It's not OK what he did."

Lakewood police confirmed to FOX31 that they responded to the alleged incident. The suspect has not been identified, and police did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.