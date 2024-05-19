Expand / Collapse search
Colorado mom tackles alleged peeping Tom outside department store dressing room

Police in Denver suburb confirm report of peeping Tom incident; store and suspect not identified

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published | Updated
Michelle Chandler tells FOX31 she was not going to allow the suspect to get away before authorities arrived, so she pinned him to the floor. (KDVR/KWGN)

A Colorado mother was not going to let an alleged peeping Tom escape after she says she caught him watching her change in a department store fitting room.

The incident happened May 11 in Lakewood, Michelle Chandler told local FOX31. The unnamed mall store reportedly offers dressing rooms for both men and women in the same area. Chandler said she was trying on a possible Mother's Day outfit when she noticed someone's feet smelled bad. 

"As I went to take these pants off, I bent down, and I looked over, and I saw men's shoes, socks and his phone pointing right at me," the mother of five told the TV station. "I grabbed him, threw him on the ground, put my knee in his back and held his head down."

Chandler said store associates helped her hold onto the suspect, who she identified as being 19 years old, until mall security and police arrived. 

HIGH SCHOOL SENIOR NEARING GRADUATION KILLED IN CRASH AFTER COLLEGE STUDENT ALLEGEDLY DROVE DRUNK AT 131 MPH

  • Suspect restrained in Colorado department store
    Image 1 of 3

    The suspect was restrained by store employees and the alleged victim. (Michelle Chandler)

  • Michelle Chandler with alleged Peeping Tom
    Image 2 of 3

    Michelle Chandler immediately tackled the suspect. (KDVR/KWGN)

  • Restraining Peeping Tom suspect in Colorado
    Image 3 of 3

    Michelle Chandler restrained the suspect until security and police arrived.  (Michelle Chandler)

"This is why men don't belong in women's fitting rooms," Chandler tells the suspect in the video captured while restraining him. The suspect can be seen with his pants falling off and gym shorts underneath.

"You need to be held accountable," Chandler told FOX31 about the suspect. "It's not OK what he did."

Lakewood police confirmed to FOX31 that they responded to the alleged incident. The suspect has not been identified, and police did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.