Colorado man gets 20 years for brutal knife attack on jogger who survived

A Colorado man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a brutal stabbing attack on a jogger last May, reports said.

Andrew Michael Young, 19, said he stabbed the woman so hard that he broke the knife, one report said.

“The horrific nature of this crime is overcome by the tremendous bravery exhibited by the survivor in recounting her nightmare to police and standing up to the defendant today in Court,” District Attorney Bruce Brown said in a news release.

The May 31, 2018, attack happened in Avon, Colo., while the victim was jogging alone on a bike path called the Eagle Valley Trail. Young stabbed her multiple times in the head and torso, the Denver Post reported.

One stab wound went completely through the woman's body and out the other side, Avon Police Chief Greg Daly told the Vail Daily.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery to repair her wounds, Fox 31 Denver reported. She survived her injuries.

Young's mother took him to a local doctor to treat the knife wounds to his hands, the Vail Daily reported. It was then Young told the doctor about the assault, Brown told the paper.

Young pleaded guilty on Feb. 25 to first-degree assault causing bodily injury, according to the Eagle County District Attorney's Office. But Young did not provide a motive for the stabbing, Fox 31 reported.