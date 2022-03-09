Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado
Published

Colorado hotel shooting: At least 1 person killed, 3 others in serious condition, police say

A total of four people were shot, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least one person is dead, and three others are injured following a shooting at a hotel in Aurora, Colorado, on Wednesday evening, police said. 

Aurora police said the shooting happened before 9:30 p.m. at a Quality Inn & Suites on North Ouray Street, located about 13 miles southwest of Denver International Airport. 

Police said a total of four people were shot, and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

PILOT, PASSENGER SURVIVE SMALL PLANE CRASH ON COLORADO HIGHWAY, OFFICIALS SAY

Quality Inn &amp; Suites at 3300 North Ouray Street in Aurora, Colorado

Quality Inn &amp; Suites at 3300 North Ouray Street in Aurora, Colorado (Google Maps)

At least two people were transported to a local hospital for their injuries, while one person transported themselves to the hospital. All three were in serious condition. 

Police have yet to provide information on the suspect. An investigation is ongoing. 

Aurora police are currently investigating the shooting

Aurora police are currently investigating the shooting (Aurora Police Department)

DENVER POLICE NAME JOE MICHAEL ERVIN AS SERIAL KILLER SUSPECT IN 4 COLD CASES THROUGH DNA EVIDENCE

Aurora is about 10 miles east of downtown Denver

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money